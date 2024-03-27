Sierra Leone Mourns: Lamin Bangura, Ex-International and Coach, Dies in Crash

Former Sierra Leone international Lamin Bangura, aged 59, tragically died following a road accident involving the bus of Ports Authority FC, a team he had been coaching since August 2021. The accident occurred in Konta Line, as the team was en route to a Sierra Leone Premier League match in Kenema, marking a somber moment for the nation's football community.

Tragic Journey

The fatal incident unfolded on a Tuesday night when the team's bus collided with a stationary truck in the Tonkolili district. The impact of the crash was devastating, leading to Bangura's critical injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Freetown, he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday. The crash not only claimed Bangura's life but also left six players injured, some seriously, who are currently receiving treatment in Freetown. This tragedy prompted the postponement of Wednesday's Premier League game against Kahunla Rangers.

Legacy of a Football Legend

Bangura's death has had a profound impact on the Sierra Leone football community. As a player, Bangura was instrumental in Sierra Leone's qualification for the 1994 and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations finals, and his role as a mentor and coach was invaluable. His coaching career was marked by success, including leading AS Kaloum to a Guinean league title and achieving back-to-back Sierra Leone Premier League trophies with Diamond Stars. Tributes have flowed from across the football world, highlighting Bangura's significant contributions both on and off the field.

Call for Action on Road Safety

In the wake of this tragedy, Sierra Leone FA President Thomas Daddy Brima has called for the Sierra Leone Premier League to be put on hold for serious discussions on road safety. This accident marks the fourth involving football teams in the country, raising concerns about the safety of night-time travel for sports teams. Brima's call to action underscores the urgent need for measures to prevent further such incidents, ensuring the safety of players and officials alike.

As Sierra Leone mourns the loss of a football icon, the focus turns to reflection on his legacy and the broader implications for road safety in sports travel. Bangura's untimely death serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing and honoring those who contribute so richly to the cultural and sporting fabric of a nation.