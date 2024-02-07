Siena Saints Men's Basketball: A Struggle with Late-Game Execution

In a series of games marked by missed opportunities and late-game missteps, the Siena Saints men's basketball team has found themselves mired in a losing streak. Their most recent loss, a 68-61 defeat at the hands of Mount St. Mary's, marked their sixth consecutive defeat and 14th in the last 15 games.

Efforts Fall Short Despite High-Energy Atmosphere

Despite the electrifying atmosphere at MVP Arena, the Saints were unable to surmount a 16-point second-half deficit. They managed to narrow the gap to three points with less than three minutes remaining but were ultimately unable to secure the victory.

Speaking at a press conference, freshman forward Michael Ojo acknowledged the team's increased energy but also pointed out their shortcomings in clutch moments. "We're giving it our all, but we need to execute better in those key moments," he said.

Coach Calls for Improvement Amid Narrow Wins and Double-Digit Losses

Head coach Carmen Maciariello emphasized the need for improvement, stating, "Our three wins this season have been by narrow margins, while most losses have been by double digits. We need to do better."

The team has also faced a series of injuries, with key players missing games. Despite these challenges, the squad was nearly at full strength during Tuesday's practice, raising hopes of a turnaround.

Looking Ahead to Marist: Discipline and Toughness Key

As they prepare for their upcoming game against Marist, the Saints are focused on avenging a previous two-point loss. Maciariello stressed the importance of discipline and toughness against Marist's defensively efficient team.

The Saints' poor free-throw shooting has been a significant factor in their losses, an area the team acknowledges needs improvement. Players like Giovanni Emejuru are taking the lead, dedicating extra practice time to refine their free-throw technique.

With a record of 3-19 overall and 2-9 in the MAAC conference, the Saints are averaging 60.5 points per game. The team has struggled over their last 10 games, earning a 1-9 record and averaging 62.3 points. The road ahead is tough, but the Saints are determined to rise above their current challenges and return to winning ways.