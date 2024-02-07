Sidney Moncrief on Facing Michael Jordan: An NBA Legend's Perspective

When Michael Jordan stepped onto the court as a rookie, the National Basketball Association (NBA) was taken by storm. Among the players witnessing this tornado of talent was Sidney Moncrief, a Milwaukee Bucks legend and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Despite having faced numerous basketball legends like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moncrief was taken aback by the skills of this budding superstar.

Moncrief's First Encounter with Jordan

When Jordan entered the league, Moncrief quickly recognized his exceptional potential, noting his movement and instincts on the court. Jordan's first season statistics were impressive, averaging 28.2 points on 51.5% shooting, transforming the Bulls from a struggling team to playoff contenders. Moncrief admitted that Jordan was virtually undefendable, especially when being trapped, due to his explosive play.

The Clash of the Titans

In the 22 regular-season games where Jordan faced Moncrief, the former led with 15 wins to 7, averaging 31.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Moncrief, on the other hand, averaged 14.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. The two only met once in the postseason during Jordan's rookie year, with the Bucks, led by Moncrief, defeating the Bulls in the first round.

Jordan's Unforgettable Impact

Despite this early playoff exit, Jordan's remarkable abilities were evident from the start. He consistently performed better than Moncrief throughout his career, except for the playoff match-up where Moncrief's team prevailed. The story of Jordan's rookie season and his clashes with Moncrief, is a testament to the exceptional talent that he brought to the NBA, and the indelible impact he had on the game.