Sibyl Charm and Placated to Shine in Upcoming Horse Races

In the heart of the horse racing world, two names have been echoing more than others: Sibyl Charm and Placated. These two horses are tipped to be the ones to watch in the upcoming races at Southwell and Lingfield Park respectively, with both horses showing promising form.

Sibyl Charm: From Novice to Contender

Sibyl Charm, a young horse trained by Iain Jardine, has been making waves in the racing world. Fresh off her first career win at Newcastle, she is currently expected to build on this success and shine in the BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (Div I) at Southwell. Despite having to manage top weight, her recent victory at Newcastle, where she won by a neck over Leap Day, indicates a strong form. Considering that the handicapper has only raised her by 2lbs, she stands a strong chance of repeating her success, especially given her demonstrated ability to handle the six furlong distance effectively.

Placated: A Dark Horse on the Rise

Meanwhile, at Lingfield Park, another horse is also tipped for success: Placated. Trained by Dr Jon Scargill, Placated is expected to perform well in the opening handicap. In her last outing, she finished second at Lingfield over a mile and a half, and she is expected to handle the addition of another furlong with aplomb. This mare has proven herself capable of chasing a well-treated rival, making her a strong contender in the race for victory.

Monday's Races: A Wide Field of Contenders

Apart from Sibyl Charm and Placated, a number of other horses are also set to compete in various events at Lingfield, Carlisle, and Southwell. With each race, the field of contenders broadens, making for an exciting day of racing. However, Monday's most anticipated races are arguably those involving Sibyl Charm and Placated, with the former being the top selection (nap) and the latter recommended as the next best (NB).