en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Sibling Rivalry and Unity: Brothers in the Africa Cup of Nations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Sibling Rivalry and Unity: Brothers in the Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Africa’s premier football tournament, is once again on the horizon. 24 teams are preparing to compete for the coveted continental title, each with its unique blend of talent and tenacity. Yet, a remarkable thread sews through the rich tapestry of AFCON’s history – the presence of siblings playing together for their national teams.

The Legacy of Brotherhood in AFCON

Over the years, six pairs of brothers have not only played together but also emerged victorious in the prestigious tournament. The Vassalo brothers, Italo and Luciano, won the title for Ethiopia in 1962. In 1974, the Bwanga brothers, Albert and Robert, triumphed for Congo. Cameroon’s glory in 1988 was shaped by the Biyik brothers, André and François. The Katongo siblings, Christopher and Felix, were instrumental in Zambia’s victory in 2012. Most recently, Yaya and Kolo Touré led Ivory Coast to their victory in 2015.

The Hassan Brothers: Double Champions

However, the most unique feat within this lineage of sibling success belongs to the Hassan brothers. Hossam and Ibrahim, representing Egypt, lifted the AFCON trophy not once but twice, in 1986 and 1998, carving a unique distinction in the annals of the tournament.

Upcoming Sibling Contenders

As the upcoming tournament approaches, the focus shifts to a new pair of siblings, the Ayew brothers – André and Jordan. Representing Ghana, they aim to etch their names on this prestigious list. Their presence in the tournament not only adds to the intrigue but also underscores the role of familial bonds in the beautiful game.

AFCON’s history is peppered with several other sibling pairs who have graced the tournament. The Malitoli brothers for Zambia, the Ba brothers for Mauritania, and others who have represented countries like Zimbabwe, Benin, Togo, Sierra Leone, and Tunisia. Each of these duos has added a unique flavor to the tournament, contributing to its vibrant legacy.

0
Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
1 min ago
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
Kenyan volleyball’s vice captain, Triza Atuka, has expressed optimism about the Malkia Strikers’ upcoming season, set to commence with the All Africa Games Zone Five Championship qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt, from January 22. Despite the absence of star players Sharon Chepchumba and Leonida Kasaya, Atuka believes that the team has the potential to shine, given
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
11 mins ago
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
Abukar Dahir Osman: Hiiraan Online's 2023 Person of the Year
27 mins ago
Abukar Dahir Osman: Hiiraan Online's 2023 Person of the Year
Genetic Breakthrough: Scientists Develop Virus-Resistant Rice Lines
5 mins ago
Genetic Breakthrough: Scientists Develop Virus-Resistant Rice Lines
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
6 mins ago
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
11 mins ago
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
20 seconds
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
21 seconds
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
Heinrich Klaasen's T20 Mastery Guides Durban's Super Giants to Victory
25 seconds
Heinrich Klaasen's T20 Mastery Guides Durban's Super Giants to Victory
Balanced Nutrition for Optimal Health: Insights from Dietitian Nana Kofi Owusu
42 seconds
Balanced Nutrition for Optimal Health: Insights from Dietitian Nana Kofi Owusu
China Steps Up: Aiding Zambia in its Battle Against Cholera
43 seconds
China Steps Up: Aiding Zambia in its Battle Against Cholera
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
1 min
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
1 min
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
2 mins
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
Dynamos Strengthens Squad with New Signings for Upcoming Season
2 mins
Dynamos Strengthens Squad with New Signings for Upcoming Season
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app