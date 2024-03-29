Sibel Çam's Victory: From Loss to Bronze and Paris 2024 Paralympic Dreams Fulfilled

Sibel Çam, a national athlete, clinched bronze at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Egypt, securing her spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Reflecting on her journey, Çam expressed, "Through powerlifting, I suddenly felt able-bodied despite my disability. I gained freedom and respect, achieving things I never dreamed of." Living in Konya and competing for Meram Belediyespor at 33 years old, Çam lost her legs at the age of 13 due to an illness. Undeterred, she discovered para powerlifting at 22 and excelled in numerous international competitions. By converting her living room into a training ground with her father's assistance, Sibel Çam's bronze medal triumph in Egypt has opened the door to Paris 2024. Encouraging others with disabilities, Çam stressed the importance of embracing life fully rather than giving in to despair.

Breaking Barriers

"Despite my disability, I've represented Turkey internationally for 10 years," she said. "I stumbled upon powerlifting by chance at 22 while strolling in the market with my family. I met a retired coach who told me about the sport. Until then, I was clueless about sports. Powerlifting has given me so much. Most importantly, it made me feel able-bodied. I gained freedom and respect and achieved many things I never dreamed of. I've traveled to many places thanks to sports." Continuing her training at home with her father's assistance, Çam lamented the absence of a coach since her mentor's passing. "I'm currently training at home. My father helps me and loads my weights. I also continue my training under the supervision of national team coaches," she said.

A Journey of Triumph

Çam reflected on her remarkable journey, highlighting key milestones. It all started with her first medal, which secured her a place at the 2016 Rio Olympics, marking the beginning of her powerlifting journey. Her breakthrough came at the 2018 European Championships in France, where she clinched her first gold medal. Building on this success, she achieved the title of world runner-up in 2019. Representing her country with pride, she competed in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Adding to her list of accomplishments, she secured victory at the 2022 European Championships and met the necessary qualifiers, setting her sights on the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Empowering Words

Offering advice to