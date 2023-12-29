en English
Cricket

Shubman Gill Under Scrutiny: An Examination of his Form in Test Cricket

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:38 pm EST
Shubman Gill Under Scrutiny: An Examination of his Form in Test Cricket

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill‘s form in Test cricket is under scrutiny following lacklustre performances in recent matches. A disappointing outcome in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion, where Gill was dismissed for a mere 2 runs, has raised questions about his place in the Indian team. This setback has further lowered his Test batting average to 31.23, an alarmingly low figure for a player of Gill’s calibre.

Gill’s Performance in Test Cricket

In his 35 innings in Test cricket, Gill has accumulated just 994 runs, a record he shares with former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan. His performance in the first Test against South Africa was far from satisfactory, with the player scoring a total of 28 runs in two innings. Despite a brief fightback where he scored 26 runs off 37 balls, India suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of South Africa, who claimed victory by an innings and 32 runs inside three days.

Increasing Competition within the Team

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has weighed in on Gill’s performance, noting that while Gill possesses undeniable class, his place in the Indian team will be dictated by his ability to score consistently. Manjrekar also pointed out the increasing competition from rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, especially in T20Is and Test matches.

The Road Ahead for Gill

Despite the scrutiny, Gill’s position in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) seems secure for the time being. However, his performance in other formats of the game will need to improve if he is to retain his place in the team. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has also expressed concern about Gill’s form in Test cricket, suggesting that his place will be under review if he doesn’t perform well in the next Test match against South Africa.

Cricket India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

