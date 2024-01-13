en English
Sports

Shropshire’s Largest Veterans Bowls League Faces Challenges Ahead of 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Shropshire’s Largest Veterans Bowls League Faces Challenges Ahead of 2024 Season

In the quiet town of Shropshire, a ripple of concern has spread through the community as its largest veterans bowls league, the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League, faces the prospect of a decline in team numbers for the 2024 season. The league’s Secretary, Chris Kershaw, lifted the veil on this potential crisis at the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Bagley BC.

Withdrawal of Wem Albion

The first sign of trouble came with the confirmed withdrawal of Wem Albion, a team unable to muster enough members for the upcoming season. Kershaw noted the loss with a hint of trepidation, aware that the league’s strength lies in its diverse and plentiful teams.

Potential Loss of Additional Teams

However, Wem Albion may not be the only loss for the league. Other teams, like Oxon, are teetering on the brink of withdrawal, struggling to field a team and seeking assistance. The potential reduction in team numbers casts a long shadow over the upcoming season. The deadline for teams to notify Kershaw of any withdrawals or new entries is set for February 29, with the fixture lists scheduled for release on March 1.

Financial Stability Amid Challenges

Despite these challenges, the league remains financially stable. The treasurer, Margaret Cooper, reported a healthy bank balance and confirmed that the team subscription fee will remain at £25. Cooper’s proposal for officer honoraria was unanimously approved, a testament to the league’s faith in its leadership.

Formation of North Shropshire Veterans Crown Green Bowling Association

A glimmer of hope has emerged amidst the concerns, with the county executive sanctioning the establishment of the North Shropshire Veterans Crown Green Bowling Association. This new entity, a unified administration for the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues, is a direct response to difficulties in managing the latter. It will maintain the independence of the two leagues and is set to be officially launched at a joint AGM and EGM on March 5. Clubs interested in forming new teams or joining the association should contact Simon Fullard, the secretary, by February 29.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

