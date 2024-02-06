Subscribe

0

#Sports #Tennis

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Shocks World No. 93 at Mumbai Open

author-image
BNN Correspondents
Updated On
New Update
Shrivalli Rashmikaa Shocks World No. 93 at Mumbai Open

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Shocks World No. 93 at Mumbai Open

In an astounding turn of events, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, currently ranked 520 in the world, has delivered a spectacular performance, defeating World No. 93 Nao Hibino at the L&T Mumbai Open. This victory, marking her first-ever top 100 win, propelled her into the tournament's second round.

Victory Against the Odds

Despite a slow start, Rashmikaa made an incredible comeback, rallying to claim the match after losing the first set. The final scoreline read 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, with the match stretching over a grueling 2 hours and 35 minutes. Her coach, Vishaal Uppal, a former Davis Cup player and captain of the Indian Billie Jean King Cup team, saw this triumph as a result of her disciplined approach to the game and emphasis on the right process.

Grit, Discipline, and Process

Rashmikaa's victory was not a surprise for Uppal, who attributed her success to rigorous hard work behind the scenes. He highlighted the importance of maintaining rhythm and routine during the match, factors that played a significant role in Rashmikaa's win. Her comeback, according to Uppal, is a testament to her growing maturity and focus on the process of the game rather than just the outcome.

Indian Tennis: A Rising Force

Uppal also pointed out the significance of another Indian player, Sahaja Yamalapalli, defeating a top-100 player, establishing the potential in India's women's tennis. He concluded by emphasizing the positive impact of hosting more tournaments in India, which would instill increased self-belief and discipline among Indian players, paving the way for a brighter future for Indian tennis.