Shrivalli Rashmikaa Shocks World No. 93 at Mumbai Open

In an astounding turn of events, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, currently ranked 520 in the world, has delivered a spectacular performance, defeating World No. 93 Nao Hibino at the L&T Mumbai Open. This victory, marking her first-ever top 100 win, propelled her into the tournament's second round.

Victory Against the Odds

Despite a slow start, Rashmikaa made an incredible comeback, rallying to claim the match after losing the first set. The final scoreline read 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, with the match stretching over a grueling 2 hours and 35 minutes. Her coach, Vishaal Uppal, a former Davis Cup player and captain of the Indian Billie Jean King Cup team, saw this triumph as a result of her disciplined approach to the game and emphasis on the right process.

Grit, Discipline, and Process

Rashmikaa's victory was not a surprise for Uppal, who attributed her success to rigorous hard work behind the scenes. He highlighted the importance of maintaining rhythm and routine during the match, factors that played a significant role in Rashmikaa's win. Her comeback, according to Uppal, is a testament to her growing maturity and focus on the process of the game rather than just the outcome.

Indian Tennis: A Rising Force

Uppal also pointed out the significance of another Indian player, Sahaja Yamalapalli, defeating a top-100 player, establishing the potential in India's women's tennis. He concluded by emphasizing the positive impact of hosting more tournaments in India, which would instill increased self-belief and discipline among Indian players, paving the way for a brighter future for Indian tennis.