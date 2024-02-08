Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Wins Sports for Social Good Award

In a ceremony brimming with pride and celebration, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board received the prestigious Sports for Social Good award at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai. The recognition, bestowed upon them for their remarkable efforts in fostering sports development alongside religious activities, was a testament to the board's unwavering commitment to social welfare.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Hope Amidst the Hills

Nestled in the hallowed hills of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, the revered Vaishno Devi Temple stands as a spiritual beacon for millions. Overseen by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, this sacred site has now added another feather to its cap, emerging as an unexpected champion of sports development and social good.

Since 2016, the board has invested over Rs. 10 crore in building a state-of-the-art sports complex in the town. With facilities for a myriad of sports, including track and field, football, cricket, hockey, judo, kabaddi, archery, lawn tennis, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and shooting, the complex is a haven for budding athletes.

Advertisment

However, it is in the disciplines of shooting and archery that the shrine board's efforts have truly shone. By employing professional coaches, they have honed the skills of countless athletes, propelling them towards national and international recognition.

The Triumphs of Perseverance

The achievements of athletes from the sports complex are a testament to the board's dedication. Para-archers like Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, nurtured by the shrine board, have brought home medals from the Asian Para Games and the Asian Para Championship respectively.

Advertisment

The Khelo India University Games, too, saw the prowess of these athletes, with three medals being won in the compound event. These victories not only highlight the board's successful sports development initiatives but also underscore the power of perseverance and determination.

Promoting Health, Teamwork, and Sportsmanship

The Sports for Social Good award recognizes the shrine board's efforts to promote health, teamwork, and sportsmanship. By fostering an environment where sports and spirituality coexist, the board has created a unique space that nurtures both the body and the soul.

Advertisment

Anshul Garg, CEO of the board, received the award from Dr. Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited. In his acceptance speech, Garg emphasized the board's commitment to using sports as a tool for social good, stating that they will continue to invest in and support athletes in their pursuit of excellence.

As the sun sets on another day in the bustling town of Katra, the echoes of cheers and applause still reverberate through the air. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has not only etched its name in the annals of sports history but has also redefined the role of religious institutions in society. Their efforts serve as a reminder that in the pursuit of social good, every avenue - be it spiritual or athletic - holds immense potential.

In the end, it is the harmonious blend of faith, determination, and sportsmanship that has led the shrine board to this moment of triumph. And as they continue their journey, one can't help but look forward to the many inspiring stories that are yet to unfold.