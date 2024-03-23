Shreyas Iyer Focuses on IPL 2024 Despite BCCI Snub, Ranji Trophy Controversy

Despite facing a challenging month leading up to the 2024 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer is determined to shift his focus towards leading the franchise, as it kickstarts the campaign on Saturday. Recently omitted from the BCCI central contracts list due to his perceived reluctance to participate in the Ranji Trophy, Iyer showcased his commitment to domestic cricket by notching up an impressive 95 runs in the final despite battling a recurring back injury.

Although concerns lingered over his fitness, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has granted Iyer clearance to participate in the IPL, albeit with a precautionary caveat. Advised to exercise caution while lunging forward, the KKR skipper remains confident in his physical condition.

Overcoming Challenges

"I don't want to think about what the doctor has said, what the injury was because, as I mentioned previously, when you over-think, put your focus on the injury, and in that moment, forget about what you're doing the best," Iyer said in a media interaction ahead of KKR's opener.

"So, I want to put all these things aside and focus on what's there for me on the plate," the skipper made his priority clear.

Following his omission from the central contracts and his seeming reluctance to the domestic cricket cause, Iyer received some negative publicity, but the batter insisted there is no point dwelling over it. The 29-year-old complained of back pain following India's second Test of the series against Visakhapatnam last month but was cleared by the NCA; consequently, he was left out from the side.

Staying Focused

"If you dwell too much either on past or future, I personally feel that you make a lot of mistakes. So, that's what I've learned over a period of time, that whatever is in your hand, you have to make the best use of it. The decision-making outside of it is not in your hand, and the more you dwell on that, the more mistakes you would be indulging in," Iyer said.

"So I just want to keep doing my work and see to it that I do it right. And if I even do it wrong, I want to learn from it and see to it that I don't repeat it again."

Looking Forward

Iyer stated that he feels as fit as ever ahead of the side's opening game against SRH, and remains confident over his preparation for the premier T20 league.

"I have ticked the boxes in every way possible, so I am in high spirits," Iyer added.

"Right now, if I look at myself, I feel that I'm in the best shape possible. I played so many years in the IPL, so it's not that I am completely distant from it. Personally, my preparation has been top-notch."

KKR haven't won the IPL title since 2014, but the captain of their last title-winning side, Gautam Gambhir, made a return to the franchise as a mentor ahead of the season.