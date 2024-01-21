Shopwise Bike Fest: Pedaling Towards Health and Community

Shopwise, a leading retail company, is gearing up to host the Shopwise Bike Fest on May 18 at Vermosa, Cavite. The event is designed to champion a healthy, active lifestyle, while also nurturing a sense of community among cycling enthusiasts of all ages.

A Platform for All

The Bike Fest features a variety of race categories, catering to children, adults, and families alike. Participants can choose from a range of distances, ensuring that everyone from beginners to seasoned cyclists can take part. However, it's important to note that bikes without brakes, those equipped with aerobars, and e-bikes are not eligible for the event.

Shopwise's Vision of a Healthy Community

Kerwin Legarde, General Manager of Shopwise, underscores the company's commitment to encouraging quality lifestyles. He views cycling not only as an excellent form of exercise but also as a sustainable and cost-effective means of transportation. By organizing events like the Bike Fest, Shopwise aims to create accessible opportunities for people to maintain their health while enjoying a recreational activity.

Ensuring Safety and Support

The Shopwise Bike Fest is organized in collaboration with the Ironman Group and Sunrise Events Inc. To ensure the safety of all participants, road closures will be implemented during the races, and race support will be on hand.

Pre-Event Expo and Registration

An expo is slated for May 15 to 17 at the Ayala Mall Circuit, Activity Center in Makati. Participants can collect their ride kits at the expo, and also avail of special offers. Registration for the event is now open on the official website and Shopwise's social media platforms.

Princess Galura of the Ironman Group Philippines has voiced optimism over the event's potential to make a positive impact on the community. With the Shopwise Bike Fest, cycling enthusiasts have an exciting event to look forward to, one that promises not just a day of sport but also an opportunity to connect with fellow cyclists and the broader community.