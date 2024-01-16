Shooting Stars Concede 'Avoidable' Goals in Draw Against Sporting Lagos

In a high-stakes football match, Shooting Stars and Sporting Lagos ended with a 2-2 draw, a result that left both teams with mixed feelings. The game, held at the renowned Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, was a spectacle of talent and strategy, with each team managing to secure two goals. However, it was the manner of the goals conceded by Shooting Stars that had their technical adviser, Gbenga Ogunbote, expressing disappointment.

Advertisment

Missed Opportunities and 'Avoidable' Goals

Ogunbote, an experienced figure in the world of football, described the goals conceded by Shooting Stars as 'avoidable.' The veteran coach was visibly upset about the missed opportunities that could have swung the game in their favor. On the other hand, Sporting Lagos had a field day with Chinedu Ufere and Jonathan Alukwu finding the back of the net.

Shooting Stars' Resilience

Advertisment

Despite the setbacks, Shooting Stars exhibited resilience on the field. Kareem Ademola and Gideon Monday, two of the team's players, scored the goals that brought the game to an equal footing. Their performance showcased the team's ability to bounce back even when facing challenging circumstances.

Looking Forward: The Next Game

While the draw may have been a letdown for Shooting Stars, Ogunbote remained hopeful for the future. He sees the point earned from the draw as crucial and plans on leveraging it in the upcoming home game against Enyimba in Ibadan. The coach emphasized the importance of learning from the shortcomings and making necessary corrections for future games.