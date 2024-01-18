Shooting Range Showdown: Coach Jaspal Rana Asked to Vacate Premises by High Performance Director

A dispute of unprecedented scale unfolded at the Karni Singh shooting range when renowned pistol marksman and coach Jaspal Rana was asked to vacate the premises by India’s high performance director, Pierre Beauchamp. Rana, an Arjuna Awardee and former national coach, was there to supervise the training of Manu Bhaker, a Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist, as she gears up for the Paris Olympics.

Rana Vs Beauchamp: Clash of Authority

The controversy arose from Beauchamp’s enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). Rana, known for his significant contributions to the development of young Indian shooters, including Bhaker, took umbrage at the directive and questioned Beauchamp’s authority and his understanding of shooting.

NRAI’s Stand on the Matter

In response to the confrontation, the NRAI defended the enforcement of SOPs. The association stressed the importance of these procedures for maintaining the sport’s integrity and ensuring successful preparation for the Olympics. Indian shooters have managed to secure a record number of quotas for the upcoming global event, amplifying the significance of the SOPs.

Rana’s Plan of Action

Rana has expressed his intention to report the incident to the NRAI president and the Prime Minister’s Office, expressing his discontent over Beauchamp’s handling of the situation. This includes Beauchamp instructing Manu Bhaker to convey the directive for Rana to leave the range. This incident marks a significant turn in the relationship between Rana and Bhaker, who had previously parted ways before the Tokyo Olympics, resulting in a disappointing performance for the latter. The duo reunited last year, and Bhaker is among the 17 Indian shooters who have qualified for the Paris Olympics.