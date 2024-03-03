Shoot, Score, Savor: Willis Tower's Kindling Bar Hosts Pop-A-Shot Tourney with Chef Sawyer's Game Day Eats

Chicago's iconic Willis Tower is about to become the epicenter of sports and culinary excitement as Kindling bar transforms its second-floor space into a bustling Pop-A-Shot tournament arena. From March 19 through April 8, sports enthusiasts and foodies alike are invited to indulge in the competitive spirit, savor Chef Jonathon Sawyer's game day specials, and enjoy specialty beers from Moor's Brewing. The highlight of this event will be the tournament competitions scheduled for the Final Four weekend, promising an unforgettable experience of fun, food, and basketball.

Advertisment

Game On: Pop-A-Shot Tournament Details

Kindling is elevating the sports bar experience by incorporating the beloved arcade-style basketball game, Pop-A-Shot, into its offering. Participants can look forward to engaging in friendly competition, with the chance to win swag giveaways from Moor's Brewing. The tournament, spanning over three weeks, is designed to bring together sports fans in a celebration of athleticism and precision amidst the excitement of March Madness.

Chef Sawyer's Slam Dunk Specials

Advertisment

In collaboration with the event, Chef Jonathon Sawyer has curated a menu of game day delights guaranteed to score with attendees. Highlights include the $5 George Motz Style "Perfect SmashBurger", $1 raw oysters, and $12 Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders among others. These culinary creations are not only a nod to traditional sports bar fare but also showcase Sawyer's innovative approach to game day cuisine. Paired with specialty pours from Moor's Brewing, these dishes offer a gourmet twist to the typical game-watching experience.

Partnership with Moor's Brewing

Adding to the excitement, Kindling has partnered with Moor's Brewing to elevate the tournament experience with an array of specialty beer pours. This collaboration enriches the event by providing attendees with the opportunity to explore unique brews, further enhancing the overall atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration. The giveaways from Moor's Brewing during the Pop-A-Shot tournaments add an extra layer of excitement, making each shot count even more.

As the tournament draws near, Chicago's Willis Tower and Kindling bar are set to become the go-to destinations for sports fans and food enthusiasts. This unique blend of competitive sports, gourmet game day specials, and specialty beers offers a fresh take on the traditional sports bar scene, promising memorable moments for all who attend. Whether you're aiming to be the Pop-A-Shot champ or simply looking to enjoy the game with friends, Kindling's latest event is sure to deliver on all fronts.