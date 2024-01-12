en English
Asia

Shonte Seale: Barbados’ Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Barbados’ Vice-Captain, Shonte Seale, is making significant strides in her sports career, signing a professional contract to play volleyball in Asia. The 25-year-old will soon be demonstrating her prowess on the courts of Amaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan. This two-year contract, which begins in August, includes an option for an additional year extension.

A Path to Glory

Seale’s journey to professional sports began at Norfolk State University, where she completed her education before signing with the sports agency Image4sports. Here, her career took an upward trajectory, with her agent Ira Andusenko from Ukraine playing a pivotal role. The opportunity for this contract came after Seale’s online sign-up, which garnered interest from over 20 agents.

Victorious Records

Seale has a decorated sports career, having represented Barbados in both junior and senior netball competitions. However, it is her performance in volleyball that has been truly exceptional. Her last appearance for her country was at the 2023 Caribbean Zonal Championships in Suriname, where she played a crucial role in securing the bronze medal for her team.

More than a Game

While her move to Amaty marks a significant leap in her athletic career, it is also a testament to her dedication and hard work. A graduate in Intra-Disciplinary Studies and a minor in Accounting, Seale has always balanced her academic pursuits with her sporting ambitions. Her signing with Amaty is not just a dream come true, but a significant milestone that reinforces her status as an elite athlete.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

