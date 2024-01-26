Shoes for Hope: UVA Basketball Teams Up with Pediatric Oncology Program

The University of Virginia (UVA) basketball team once again joined hands with the UVA Health Children's Pediatric Oncology program to participate in the Shoes for Hope initiative. This heartening program, now in its second year, is dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families, and exemplifies the potent role of sports in fostering community and promoting awareness for crucial societal issues.

A Creative Collaboration

Both players and coaches from the UVA basketball team engaged with young cancer patients in an inspiring creative process to design custom shoes – specifically, Nike Air Force Ones. This unique collaboration not only uplifted the spirits of the children but also presented a unique opportunity for the basketball team to connect with their community in a meaningful way.

An Auction for a Cause

These customized shoes, bearing the unique designs and signatures of the players, coaches, and even the UVA President, were subsequently put up for online auction. The purpose? To raise much-needed funds for pediatric cancer research and patient support, thereby making a tangible contribution to the fight against pediatric cancer.

Inspired by Coaches vs. Cancer

Shoes for Hope draws its inspiration from the Coaches vs. Cancer program. This initiative, a collaboration between the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society, highlights the influential role of sports in promoting awareness and generating support for cancer research and patient care. The UVA coaches debuted their designer shoes during game days, thereby raising awareness and support for the children battling this devastating disease.