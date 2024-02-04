Shockallia Conquers Dunedin Gold Cup, Muniandy Achieves First Stakes Success

In a thrilling display of equine prowess, Shockallia emerged victorious in the Dunedin Gold Cup, cloaked in the same green and white silks worn by Kilowatt, the 2022 winner. The Wingatui racecourse witnessed an uncanny déjà vu as Shockallia followed in the footsteps of the legendary Kilowatt, the pride of Kelvin Tyler's Riverton stable and a horse celebrated for his impressive feat on the southern cup circuit.

Crowning a New Champion

Shockallia, sired by the former Melbourne Cup winner Shocking, has stepped into the shoes of Kilowatt post his retirement. Prior to this, Shockallia was racing under the guidance of Shaune Ritchie and Colm Murray's stable in Cambridge. The six-year-old gelding, ridden by Jasmine Fawcett, outperformed his competitors, overcoming concerns of fitness for the 2400m race on a Soft7 track. Defying the odds as a $6.30 second favourite, Shockallia clinched the Wingatui feature with aplomb.

Continuing the Winning Streak

The triumphant duo, Kelvin Tyler and Jasmine Fawcett, plan to race Shockallia next in the Open 2600m event at Ascot Park. Fawcett, coming off a recent victorious streak including with Tyler's filly Aberlour in the Listed Gore Guineas, has added another feather to her cap with Shockallia's win.

Shankar Muniandy's Maiden Stakes Success

In another remarkable event at Wingatui, jockey-turned-trainer Shankar Muniandy celebrated his first stakes success. His horse, Collect Your Cash, won the Dunedin Guineas at longshot odds of $23.50. This victory signals a significant milestone in Muniandy's career, augmenting his existing record of 237 wins as a jockey.

From Kilowatt to Shockallia, the green and white silks continue to symbolize victory, and the spirit of competition remains undimmed on the southern cup circuit. As fresh champions emerge and veterans find new avenues of success, the saga of racing continues to unfold, capturing the imaginations of audiences worldwide.