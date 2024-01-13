en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Shock and Anticipation in Philippine Entertainment: From ‘Senior High’ to Nadine Lustre’s Potential Collaboration

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Shock and Anticipation in Philippine Entertainment: From ‘Senior High’ to Nadine Lustre’s Potential Collaboration

The Philippine entertainment industry experienced a whirlwind of events this past week, from shocking plot twists to potential superstar collaborations and stellar performances that have sparked fervent discussions and anticipation among fans.

Unexpected Plot Twist in ‘Senior High’

In a startling development, the character ‘Obet,’ portrayed by Kyle Echarri, was killed off in the popular television series ‘Senior High.’ Broadcasted on a Friday evening, this unexpected plot twist left fans reeling, underscoring the emotional investment viewers have in the storyline and its characters.

Nadine Lustre’s Potential Collaboration with Kathryn Bernardo

Adding to the excitement, actress Nadine Lustre responded to fans’ clamor for her to team up with Kathryn Bernardo. The proposed project is a remake of the classic film ‘Tbird at Ako.’ Despite expressing reservations about the level of intimacy required for a GL film, Lustre affirmed she is game for challenges, sending waves of anticipation through the fan community.

Other Entertainment Highlights

Other noteworthy events in the entertainment segment include Sarah G and SB19 captivating fans at the Asia-Pacific Predator League. The Australian football team’s strong start in the Asian Cup against India also garnered attention. Award ceremonies were also in the spotlight with June Mar Fajardo and Sarina Bolden receiving top honors at the PSA Awards. Lastly, the singer Adie expressed honor at the opportunity to perform a new rendition of the song ‘Closer You and I.’

0
Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
2 mins ago
Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault on Police Officers in Sta. Mesa, Manila
In a sudden and startling event in Sta. Mesa, Manila, a man identified as Felix Brillante Babon, aged 27, was apprehended on Friday, following an attempted robbery of a jeepney driver. The incident took an unforeseen turn when the accused allegedly assaulted responding police officers, leading to him being shot in the foot. This dramatic
Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault on Police Officers in Sta. Mesa, Manila
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
56 mins ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
15 seconds
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages
1 min
Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages
Political Uproar in Poland: Protests Erupt Over Media Crackdown and Arrests
2 mins
Political Uproar in Poland: Protests Erupt Over Media Crackdown and Arrests
EU's Response to Tusk's Controversial Actions in Poland Raises Questions of Double Standards
3 mins
EU's Response to Tusk's Controversial Actions in Poland Raises Questions of Double Standards
Historic Third Term for DPP: Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election
3 mins
Historic Third Term for DPP: Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election
Gyairon Martis: The Bonaire Ambassador Making Waves in Multiple Sports
4 mins
Gyairon Martis: The Bonaire Ambassador Making Waves in Multiple Sports
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
56 mins
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
3 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app