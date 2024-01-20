Shoaib Malik Surpasses 13,000 T20 Runs, Announces Marriage Simultaneously

In an electrifying display of cricket and personal life developments, Shoaib Malik, the seasoned Pakistani cricketer, became the cynosure of all eyes on 20th January 2024. Not only did he announce his third marriage but also made a spectacular comeback to competitive cricket, playing for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). His team emerged victorious, clinching a five-wicket win over Rangpur Riders.

Malik's Milestone Moment

During the match, Malik achieved a personal milestone that etched his name in the annals of T20 cricket history. He surpassed the 13,000-run mark, becoming only the second batsman to do so, following the legendary Chris Gayle. The 41-year-old Malik, batting at number six, scored an unbeaten 17 runs off 18 balls, reaching this landmark. He now boasts a total of 13,010 T20 runs, including a respectable 2,435 runs in 124 international appearances for Pakistan.

A Dedication to the Sport

Despite retiring from Tests and ODI cricket, Malik continues to exhibit his passion for the sport through his active participation in T20 cricket. He has announced his availability for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, demonstrating his undying commitment to the game. His career, spanning over 19 years, is a testament to his resilience and persistence, contributing significantly to his remarkable run tally.

Personal Life and Professional Achievements Intertwined

On the same day of his landmark achievement, Malik announced his marriage to actress and model Sana Javed, following his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. His personal life developments coinciding with his professional milestones caught the attention of media outlets and fans alike, making him the talk of the town.

The Buzzing Bangladesh Premier League

The BPL is currently in full swing, with teams like Khulna Tigers, Fortune Barishal, Durdanto Dhaka, and Chattogram Challengers winning their opening matches. In contrast, Comilla Victorians, Rangpur Riders, and Sylhet Strikers await their first win. As the tournament progresses, cricket enthusiasts worldwide look forward to more thrilling matches and individual milestones.