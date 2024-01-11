en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Shivam Dube’s Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:45 pm EST
Shivam Dube’s Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20

In the icy grip of a frigid Mohali night, the Indian cricket team emerged victorious over Afghanistan, thanks in large part to the all-round brilliance of Shivam Dube. In a Twenty20 international match marked by temperatures plummeting to nine degrees Celsius, Dube’s unbeaten 60 off 40 balls warmed Indian hearts, guiding the team to a commanding six-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Superlative Dube Steers India to Victory

Pushing through the cold, Dube unleashed his prowess, striking five fours and two sixes in a test of endurance. This marked his second T20 fifty, a testament to his resilient form and adaptability. Moreover, Dube’s impressive bowling performance added to India’s advantage, his crucial wicket further suppressing Afghanistan’s chances of establishing a firm foot.

Contributions from the Bowling Squad

The Indian bowling squad, particularly left-arm spinner Axar Patel and pacer Mukesh Kumar, executed a tactful containment strategy. Their combined effort of four wickets effectively restricted Afghanistan to 158-5. Axar’s figures of 2-23 in four overs underscored his role as a critical asset in the Indian arsenal.

The Return of Rohit Sharma and the Absence of Key Players

Rohit Sharma, returning to the T20 format after a year’s hiatus, led the team with aplomb, lauding their bowling performance under the challenging frigid conditions. However, two key players were conspicuously absent from the match: Virat Kohli from the Indian side, who was away for personal reasons, and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who was sidelined due to his ongoing recovery from back surgery.

Despite the void, India’s performance remained robust, with the next match of the series slated for Sunday in Indore. As India gears up for the T20 World Cup in June, Thursday’s victory, led by Shivam Dube’s outstanding performance, signals a promising start to their campaign.

0
Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
1 hour ago
Mohammad Haris Opens Up About His Exclusion from T20I Squad
In a surprising turn of events, Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Haris has been left out of the T20I squad for the forthcoming series against New Zealand. Haris, during a media event, voiced his perplexity over his exclusion, while maintaining an optimistic outlook towards his current predicament. Haris’s Reaction to His Exclusion The sudden omission of Haris
Mohammad Haris Opens Up About His Exclusion from T20I Squad
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
6 hours ago
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
6 hours ago
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
Wanindu Hasaranga's Remarkable Comeback: Career-Best 7-19 Against Zimbabwe
2 hours ago
Wanindu Hasaranga's Remarkable Comeback: Career-Best 7-19 Against Zimbabwe
From Amazon Executive to Ranji Trophy Star: The Inspiring Journey of Koushik Vasuki
3 hours ago
From Amazon Executive to Ranji Trophy Star: The Inspiring Journey of Koushik Vasuki
Cricket Legends Gather for 'One World One Family Cup' at New Sai Krishnan Stadium
4 hours ago
Cricket Legends Gather for 'One World One Family Cup' at New Sai Krishnan Stadium
Latest Headlines
World News
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
2 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
3 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
3 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
4 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
4 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
4 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
5 mins
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
5 mins
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
5 mins
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app