Shinya Aoki’s Grappling Prowess: A Challenge for Sage Northcutt at ONE 165

Japanese mixed martial artist and former ONE lightweight champion, Shinya Aoki, is gearing up for a crucial juncture in his illustrious career. Known as ‘Tobikan Judan’, Aoki has built a formidable reputation in the MMA world, owing to his exceptional grappling skills. The majority of his wins have come from submissions, a testament to his unparalleled prowess on the mat.

Shinya Aoki: A submission maestro

Shinya Aoki’s professional record stands at an impressive 47 wins, 11 losses, and 1 no contest, with a striking 64 percent of his victories coming from submissions. This statistic underscores Aoki’s proficiency in grappling and submission techniques, a skillset that has seen him emerge as one of the most daunting competitors in modern MMA history.

ONE Championship celebrates Aoki’s talent

In recognition of Aoki’s talent, ONE Championship recently released a reel of his most notable submissions, a tribute to his exceptional skill and mastery. The reel not only showcased Aoki’s technical brilliance but also served as a reminder of his ability to dominate opponents on the ground.

Aoki vs. Northcutt: A much-anticipated clash

As Aoki prepares to return to his home turf in Tokyo, Japan, anticipation builds for his upcoming fight against American fighter Sage Northcutt at the ONE 165 event. The question on everyone’s mind: will Northcutt fall prey to Aoki’s proven submission techniques or can he defy the odds with his strength and a much-improved ground game? The clash between these two warriors is set to take place at the ONE 165: Rodtang vs. Takeru event, to be broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 28.