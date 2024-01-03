en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Shinya Aoki’s Grappling Prowess: A Challenge for Sage Northcutt at ONE 165

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
Shinya Aoki’s Grappling Prowess: A Challenge for Sage Northcutt at ONE 165

Japanese mixed martial artist and former ONE lightweight champion, Shinya Aoki, is gearing up for a crucial juncture in his illustrious career. Known as ‘Tobikan Judan’, Aoki has built a formidable reputation in the MMA world, owing to his exceptional grappling skills. The majority of his wins have come from submissions, a testament to his unparalleled prowess on the mat.

Shinya Aoki: A submission maestro

Shinya Aoki’s professional record stands at an impressive 47 wins, 11 losses, and 1 no contest, with a striking 64 percent of his victories coming from submissions. This statistic underscores Aoki’s proficiency in grappling and submission techniques, a skillset that has seen him emerge as one of the most daunting competitors in modern MMA history.

ONE Championship celebrates Aoki’s talent

In recognition of Aoki’s talent, ONE Championship recently released a reel of his most notable submissions, a tribute to his exceptional skill and mastery. The reel not only showcased Aoki’s technical brilliance but also served as a reminder of his ability to dominate opponents on the ground.

Aoki vs. Northcutt: A much-anticipated clash

As Aoki prepares to return to his home turf in Tokyo, Japan, anticipation builds for his upcoming fight against American fighter Sage Northcutt at the ONE 165 event. The question on everyone’s mind: will Northcutt fall prey to Aoki’s proven submission techniques or can he defy the odds with his strength and a much-improved ground game? The clash between these two warriors is set to take place at the ONE 165: Rodtang vs. Takeru event, to be broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 28.

0
Japan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
6 mins ago
Japan-America Society of Houston Hosts Second Annual Oshogatsu New Year's Celebration
Levy Park in Houston will be the epicenter of cultural festivities on January 6th, 2024, as the Japan-America Society of Houston (JASH) hosts the second annual Japan Junction Oshogatsu New Year’s celebration. The event, running from 11 am to 2 pm, offers a unique, family-friendly experience that melds American and Japanese traditions to kick-start the
Japan-America Society of Houston Hosts Second Annual Oshogatsu New Year's Celebration
NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18: Bullet Club's War Dogs Defend New Titles; David Finlay Steps Up
48 mins ago
NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18: Bullet Club's War Dogs Defend New Titles; David Finlay Steps Up
'Following the Sound': Kyoshi Sugita's Continuation of Grief and Healing in Film
1 hour ago
'Following the Sound': Kyoshi Sugita's Continuation of Grief and Healing in Film
Square Enix Offers 50% Discount on 'Final Fantasy XIV' Offerings
8 mins ago
Square Enix Offers 50% Discount on 'Final Fantasy XIV' Offerings
Isuzu and Honda Partner to Advance Hydrogen-Powered Truck Technology
11 mins ago
Isuzu and Honda Partner to Advance Hydrogen-Powered Truck Technology
Ghost of Tsushima: A Samurai Batman in the Gaming Landscape
22 mins ago
Ghost of Tsushima: A Samurai Batman in the Gaming Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
13 seconds
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
18 seconds
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
20 seconds
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
24 seconds
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
33 seconds
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
Gen Sensible: British Youth Bucking the Trend of New Year's Resolutions
45 seconds
Gen Sensible: British Youth Bucking the Trend of New Year's Resolutions
Hersey Boys Basketball Team Clinches Consolation Championship
46 seconds
Hersey Boys Basketball Team Clinches Consolation Championship
Road Dogg Opines on MJF's Wrestling Abilities: A Stir in the Making?
49 seconds
Road Dogg Opines on MJF's Wrestling Abilities: A Stir in the Making?
AAPI Women Take the Political Stage in Utah's 2024 Election Cycle
56 seconds
AAPI Women Take the Political Stage in Utah's 2024 Election Cycle
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
58 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app