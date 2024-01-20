Shillong Lajong Bows Out of Kalinga Super Cup, Shifts Focus to I-League

In a pulsating showdown at the Kalinga Stadium, Shillong Lajong was handed a 2-0 defeat by Jamshedpur FC in their last match of the Kalinga Super Cup. The game, which until the 45th minute was evenly poised, took a decisive turn when Jamshedpur FC's Mohammed Sanan broke the deadlock with a goal just before halftime.

Missed Penalty, Scored Opportunity

Despite a missed penalty attempt by Seminglen Doungel of Jamshedpur FC in the second half, the team managed to extend their lead. Thongkhosem Haokip, in the 73rd minute, found the back of the net, cementing the team's victory and ending Shillong Lajong's journey in the Super Cup.

Lessons Learned, Focus Shifted

With this defeat, Shillong Lajong's focus now shifts to their upcoming I-League match against Inter Kashi. Scheduled for February 3 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong, the match offers Lajong an opportunity to regroup and improve their performance. The lessons learned from the Super Cup are expected to play a crucial role in the team's approach to the forthcoming league games.

Unbeaten Streak Continues

For Jamshedpur FC, the victory against Shillong Lajong extends their unbeaten streak in the Kalinga Super Cup. The team, having secured 9 points from three matches, maintained a 100 percent winning record. Their next challenge lies in the upcoming semi-final bout against East Bengal, where they would aim to carry forward their winning momentum.