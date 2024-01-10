Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship

In a seismic shift in MotoGP’s sponsorship landscape, Red Bull has announced its transition from the Repsol Honda team to the Tech3 GASGAS team for the upcoming 2024 season. This change follows closely in the wake of Marc Marquez’s departure from Repsol Honda to join the ranks of Gresini Ducati.

Marquez’s Move and Sponsorship Implications

The move to Gresini Ducati is accompanied by a significant financial package, thanks in part to the robust sponsorship support Marquez enjoys, including from Red Bull. This development signifies the end of Red Bull’s sponsorship of Repsol Honda, a partnership that has been in place since 2015. The move of Marc Marquez, an eight-time world champion, to a lesser-known team like Gresini, could have far-reaching implications and benefits for the team, given the strong sponsorships that follow Marquez.

Repsol Honda and Sponsorship Landscape

Despite the loss of Red Bull, Repsol remains the title sponsor for Honda’s factory team, having celebrated their 30th year of partnership in 2023. The 2023 season also marked the final year of their current contract. Another sponsor, Estrella Galicia, maintains its association with both the Marquez brothers and with Gresini through Alex Marquez, while also keeping its ties with Repsol Honda intact for 2024.

Red Bull’s Return to Tech3

For the current 2024 season, Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez, both Red Bull athletes, will have their bikes sponsored by Red Bull. This marks the brand’s comeback to the Tech3 team after a three-year hiatus. This reinstates the partnership that saw Red Bull sponsoring the bikes of Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona back in 2020. The shift in Red Bull’s sponsorship is indicative of the fluid dynamics in MotoGP’s sponsorship realm and the potential implications for the future.