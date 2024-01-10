en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship

In a seismic shift in MotoGP’s sponsorship landscape, Red Bull has announced its transition from the Repsol Honda team to the Tech3 GASGAS team for the upcoming 2024 season. This change follows closely in the wake of Marc Marquez’s departure from Repsol Honda to join the ranks of Gresini Ducati.

Marquez’s Move and Sponsorship Implications

The move to Gresini Ducati is accompanied by a significant financial package, thanks in part to the robust sponsorship support Marquez enjoys, including from Red Bull. This development signifies the end of Red Bull’s sponsorship of Repsol Honda, a partnership that has been in place since 2015. The move of Marc Marquez, an eight-time world champion, to a lesser-known team like Gresini, could have far-reaching implications and benefits for the team, given the strong sponsorships that follow Marquez.

Repsol Honda and Sponsorship Landscape

Despite the loss of Red Bull, Repsol remains the title sponsor for Honda’s factory team, having celebrated their 30th year of partnership in 2023. The 2023 season also marked the final year of their current contract. Another sponsor, Estrella Galicia, maintains its association with both the Marquez brothers and with Gresini through Alex Marquez, while also keeping its ties with Repsol Honda intact for 2024.

Red Bull’s Return to Tech3

For the current 2024 season, Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez, both Red Bull athletes, will have their bikes sponsored by Red Bull. This marks the brand’s comeback to the Tech3 team after a three-year hiatus. This reinstates the partnership that saw Red Bull sponsoring the bikes of Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona back in 2020. The shift in Red Bull’s sponsorship is indicative of the fluid dynamics in MotoGP’s sponsorship realm and the potential implications for the future.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Eastern Market, a historic venue in Detroit, metamorphoses during football season into a playground for Detroit Lions tailgaters. This year, the transformation has been particularly vibrant, mirroring the Lions’ rise from a long history of underperformance to clinching their first division title since 1993, and hosting their first playoff game since the same year. Dan
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
20 mins ago
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
22 mins ago
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
5 mins ago
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
16 mins ago
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
19 mins ago
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
46 seconds
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
2 mins
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
3 mins
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
3 mins
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
3 mins
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
4 mins
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
5 mins
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
6 mins
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
7 mins
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app