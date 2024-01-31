Shift in Salary Hierarchy: Power Five Football Coaches Now Outearning Basketball Counterparts

In a groundbreaking shift, Power Five football coaches are surpassing their male basketball counterparts in salary figures. Mark Stoops, the head football coach at the University of Kentucky, now earns more than John Calipari, the highest-paid coach in college basketball. A recent contract extension for Stoops, which includes a 33% pay rise, has bumped his annual salary to $9 million, edging past Calipari's $8.5 million.
Football's Financial Dominance
Football's surge in revenue, largely attributed to television rights payments and the upcoming College Football Playoff rights deal, has heavily influenced this shift. The average annual salary for Power Five football head coaches has leapt to $6.2 million, marking a 14.3% increase from the previous year. This figure almost doubles the average salary of men's basketball head coaches at these institutions.
Impact on Universities
The financial prowess of football is reshaping the allocation of compensation, resources, and facilities within universities. Even in schools known for their basketball programs, like Kentucky, North Carolina, and UCLA, football coaches are out-earning their basketball counterparts. The glaring difference in pay has ignited public disputes, most notably between Calipari and Stoops at Kentucky, centering around school branding and resource allocation.
The Larger Financial Ecosystem
This trend mirrors the broader financial landscape of college sports, where football and men's basketball serve as the main revenue generators. The distribution of TV revenue, primarily from football, plays a pivotal role in this financial structure. The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics indicates that since 2015, the additional revenue from the College Football Playoff has predominantly been funneled into football coaching salaries. These salaries have grown twice as fast as overall revenues and expenses, leading to further questions about the distribution of resources in college sports and the perpetuation of pay disparities among football and basketball coaching staffs.