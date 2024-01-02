en English
Football

Shifnal Town FC’s Valiant Battle Ends in Defeat Against Congleton Town FC

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
In a gripping showdown in the Midland League Premier Division, Shifnal Town FC squared off against the top dogs, Congleton Town FC. The clash, marked by resilience, skill, and a dash of controversy, ended in a 2-1 defeat for Shifnal. A late goal from Congleton clinched the victory, leaving the 664-strong crowd in suspense until the end.

Shifnal’s Fight and Fall

Shifnal Town opened the scoring in the 49th minute, with Kayden May expertly converting a penalty. The opportunity came after Joe Cuff was fouled by Congleton’s goalkeeper, David Parton. However, the lead was ephemeral. Congleton’s Daniel Needham struck back, lobbing the ball over the Shifnal goalkeeper to level the score.

The match took a turn in the 73rd minute when Shifnal’s Lewis Jarman was shown a second yellow card and sent off. Congleton capitalized on the numerical advantage, and Ethan Hartshorn scored the decisive goal four minutes from time. Shifnal’s troubles were further compounded when Rhys William was also dismissed, leaving them to wrap up the game with nine players.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setback, Shifnal Town FC remains in ninth place, optimistic about their upcoming matches against teams within their competitive reach. Meanwhile, other regional football games were disrupted due to adverse weather conditions. The Shropshire derby between Shawbury United and AFC Bridgnorth was among those postponed.

Meanwhile, in the North West Counties League Division One South

Elsewhere, Market Drayton Town faced a crushing 3-0 home defeat against Stafford Town. Goals from Thomas Duffy, Jake Cartwright, and Jayden Hunter sealed Stafford’s triumphant outcome, adding to the day’s football narratives.

Football United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

