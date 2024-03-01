Shera Mae Patricio: From Waianae to Team USA, Overcoming Adversity for Olympic Dreams

Growing up in Waianae, Hawaii, wasn't easy for Shera Mae Patricio, but her journey through adversity has led her to represent Team USA in boxing, with eyes set on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Patricio, the eldest of eight in a boxing family, found her calling in the sport after initially being drawn to gymnastics. Her path was anything but straightforward, facing devastating personal losses and a near-fatal accident involving her sister. Yet, her perseverance and dedication to boxing have seen her through, making her a beacon of hope and determination for many.

Early Life and Introduction to Boxing

Patricio's early involvement in sports was diverse, spanning from gymnastics to boxing, under the influence of her father, Lyndon Patricio, a former boxer himself. The transition to boxing came after her victory in a national tournament, igniting a passion that gymnastics had initially sparked. Despite the challenges, boxing became a source of strength and identity for Patricio, enabling her to carve a niche for herself and bring attention back to boxing in Hawaii.

Overcoming Personal Tragedies

The loss of a father figure and coach, Mark Aiwohi, in 2019, followed by a horrific car accident in 2021 that seriously injured her sister Sheelyn, tested Patricio's resolve. These events brought her closer to her faith and family, offering solace and motivation to push forward. Boxing became not just a sport but a therapeutic outlet for Patricio, helping her navigate the pain and focus on her goals. Her determination saw her through these dark times, reinforcing her commitment to boxing and her ambitions.

Path to the Olympic Dream

Patricio's resilience and talent in boxing led to her invitation to Team USA in 2018, followed by significant victories at the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics and the Youth National Championships. The culmination of her efforts came when she fought at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing, securing a spot for the Team USA Selection Camp. Patricio's journey is a testament to her hard work and the support of her family and community, positioning her as a strong contender for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Shera Mae Patricio's story is more than just about boxing; it's about overcoming adversity, staying true to one's roots, and chasing an Olympic dream. Her journey from Waianae to Team USA embodies the spirit of perseverance and the importance of community support. As she prepares for the World Qualification Tournament in Italy, Patricio carries not just her family's hopes but also those of Hawaii, proving that with determination and support, any obstacle can be overcome.