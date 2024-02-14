Shelbourne FC Set to Reclaim Tolka Park in €1.5 Million Deal

In a move that signals the resurgence of a beloved Dublin institution, Shelbourne FC is set to repurchase Tolka Park from Dublin City Council for €1.5 million. The vote on the terms of the sale is imminent, and if successful, will mark a significant turning point in the club's history.

A New Chapter: Shelbourne FC's Homecoming

The iconic Tolka Park, which has been a cornerstone of Dublin's sporting landscape for generations, was sold by Shelbourne FC to a property developer in 2005. Nearly two decades later, the club is now on the brink of reclaiming its former home. The sale agreement, which includes a 250-year lease, will see the club pay €1 million in three installments by 2026, with an annual rent of €100.

Investment in Community and Infrastructure

In addition to the financial commitment, Shelbourne FC is pledging to invest in the local community and the stadium's infrastructure. The club will employ two Football Community Officers at a cost of €500,000, demonstrating their dedication to grassroots development and nurturing the next generation of football talent. Furthermore, Shelbourne has committed to completing improvement works on the ground by 2026, breathing new life into the historic venue.

A Delicate Balance: Non-Sporting Events and Council Control

As part of the agreement, Shelbourne FC will be permitted to host up to six non-sporting events per year at Tolka Park. This provision aims to generate additional revenue and increase the venue's visibility within the community. However, failure to complete the agreed-upon improvement works by 2026 will result in Dublin City Council resuming control of the site.

The proposed sale comes after a tumultuous period in the club's history. In 2015, Dublin City Council purchased Dalymount Park from Bohemians for €3.8 million, with plans to consolidate two outdated stadiums into one modern municipal stadium. Shelbourne FC initially intended to be part of this project but withdrew in 2022. With Bohemians now holding planning permission for their new ground, they are calling for the swift allocation of funds for the redevelopment of Dalymount Park.

As the vote on the Tolka Park sale looms, the future of Dublin's sporting landscape hangs in the balance. The potential return of Shelbourne FC to their spiritual home signals a promising new chapter in the club's history, one that is sure to captivate fans and observers alike.

