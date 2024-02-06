Sheffield United's Manager Chris Wilder Confident in Tom Davies' Return

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has voiced his confidence in midfielder Tom Davies upon his return to the first team. After a long hiatus due to a severe thigh injury, Davies made a comeback in a recent match against Aston Villa. Unfortunately, the match resulted in a 5-0 defeat for Sheffield United, nevertheless marking Davies' first competitive appearance since September 30.

Wilder's Confidence in Davies

Despite Davies' suboptimal debut, Wilder remains optimistic about the former Everton midfielder's contributions to the team going forward. Wilder described Davies as an 'absolutely huge' player for Sheffield United. He praised Davies' influence on his teammates, the calmness he brings to the game, and, most importantly, his Premier League experience. Wilder believes that Davies' experience will significantly benefit the team, especially in their bid to survive in the Premier League.

Davies' Influence Despite Limited Playing Time

Wilder highlighted the positive impact Davies has had in training, even though his playing time has been limited since his summer transfer due to the injury. Despite initial criticism following Davies' signing, Wilder emphasized the value the midfielder has brought to the team. He expressed excitement about Davies' full return and his potential to further boost the team's performance.

Wilder's Admiration for Davies

Wilder's admiration for Davies is evident. He mentioned that he would have pursued Davies at the beginning of the season, had he been in his current position. This statement underlines the player's quality and Wilder's faith in Davies' eagerness to succeed at Sheffield United. Despite the setback of his injury, which kept him largely absent from the club's day-to-day activities, Wilder remains confident in Davies' potential to make a significant impact on the team.