In a riveting display of Premier League football, Chilean forward Ben Brereton Díaz made a memorable debut for Sheffield United, netting an equalizer in a thrilling match against West Ham. The game, marked by its unpredictability and high tension, saw Sheffield United clinch a 2-1 victory through a last-minute penalty, a testament to the unpredictability of the English Premier League.

From Kick-off to Last Gasp Victory

West Ham opened the scoring with Maxwel Cornet finding the back of the net. However, it was Díaz's crucial goal that brought Sheffield back on level terms before the halftime whistle. The match continued to be an adrenaline-fueled spectacle, with a penalty by James Ward-Prowse putting West Ham ahead after Gustavo Hamer fouled Danny Ings.

Turning Tides

The match took a dramatic turn in added time. Alphonse Areola's challenge on Oli McBurnie in the penalty box led to a decisive moment in the game. Areola sustained an injury in the incident, prompting his substitution with Lukasz Fabianski. It was then left to McBurnie to convert the game-changing penalty, which he did with aplomb, sealing a 2-1 victory for Sheffield United.

Red Cards and Repercussions

The game wasn't without its share of controversy. Rhian Brewster and Vladimir Coufal were sent off, leaving both teams with ten men on the pitch. Despite being a man down, Sheffield United demonstrated remarkable resilience to claw back from a deficit and secure the win.

Sheffield United's victory, however, is merely a battle won in a war looming large. The team faces a daunting task to stave off relegation, a feat reminiscent of West Brom's historic escape in the 2004-05 season. The match, in many ways, encapsulated the unpredictable nature of the Premier League, reinforcing the notion that the beautiful game is indeed full of surprises.