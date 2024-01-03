en English
Chile

Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt

In a bid to revitalize their attack, Sheffield United are on the cusp of procuring the services of Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villarreal for the remaining season. This move is seen as a key part of Chris Wilder’s strategy to fortify his team’s offensive line during his second stint as manager.

Brereton Diaz’s Journey from Blackburn to Villarreal

The 24-year-old Chilean international first made his mark at Blackburn Rovers, where he netted an impressive 47 goals in 177 games, including a standout 2021/22 season with 22 goals. His commendable performance earned him a four-year deal with Villarreal after his contract with Blackburn ended. Unfortunately, his tenure in LaLiga has been less than stellar, with just two starts and no goals scored in his 14 appearances.

Sheffield United’s Struggle in the Premier League

Currently languishing at the bottom of the Premier League, Sheffield United have managed to scrape together just nine points from 20 games, indicating a desperate need for goal-scoring prowess. The team’s top scorers, Oli McBurnie and Cameron Archer, have only managed to find the back of the net thrice each, painting a grim picture of the club’s offensive capabilities.

Potential Acquisition of Kasper Schmeichel

In addition to strengthening their attack, Sheffield United are also reportedly in talks with former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who has had stints at Nice and Anderlecht since leaving Leicester. Schmeichel was a critical part of the team that clinched the Premier League championship during his time at Leicester.

As the January transfer window unfolds, the potential acquisitions of Brereton Diaz and Schmeichel could be the lifeline Sheffield United need to turn their fortunes around. However, only time will tell if these moves will elevate the team’s performance and secure their place in the Premier League.

Chile Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

