SheBelieves Cup 2024: The Final Olympic Preparation for USWNT

The SheBelieves Cup 2024, a highlight of women's soccer presented by Visa, unveils its ninth edition on April 6. The tournament will witness the football prowess of four national teams: Brazil, Canada, Japan, and the United States. Drawing parallels with the World Cup group stage, the Cup will have each team play two games in unique venues within a week. The winning team will bag three points and a draw will earn one point. The team with the highest score at the end of the tournament will be crowned the champion.

Venues and Dates

The tournament kicks off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 6. This stadium plays an integral role as the future site of the U.S. Soccer National Training Center. After the opening matches, the tournament migrates to Columbus, Ohio. Here, the Lower.com Field will witness the concluding matches on April 9.

A Pre-Olympic Warm-Up

This tournament carries a significant weight as it serves as the final preparation avenue for the US Women's National Team before the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris. U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore emphasized the tournament's importance, particularly as three of the participating teams have already qualified for the Olympics. Japan, the fourth team, has a strong chance of qualifying as well, making the tournament a prelude to the Olympics.

Transition and Tickets

In other news, the soccer field will miss Sam Mewis, who has retired due to knee injuries. With the tickets for the doubleheaders on both dates on sale, the pre-sale tickets for April 6 have already crossed the 19,000 mark. The pre-sale for April 9 commences on January 22, and public sales start from January 25.