Sheasham Football Club Strengthens Squad, Eyes Return to Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer League

Midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira, recently departed from Highlanders, has signed with Gweru-based football club, Sheasham. The move is part of Sheasham's strategic effort to fortify their team for a powerful resurgence in Zimbabwe's top-tier league.
Sheasham Bolsters Squad with Notable Signings
Alongside Kutsanzira, Sheasham has also welcomed midfielder Ayanda Ncube, goalkeeper Khulekani Dube, and defender Kim Joe Sibanda. These players, previously associated with Bulawayo Chiefs, bring a wealth of experience and skill to the team. This strategic move is reflective of Sheasham's determination to re-emerge as a formidable force in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Coach Lizwe Sweswe's Vision for Sheasham
Lizwe Sweswe, coach of Sheasham, has expressed his strong belief in the team's potential. He is confident that the team's solid foundation and the newfound experience brought on by the new signings will play a crucial role in achieving their goal of winning the Central Region League title. This victory would mark their return to the PSL. In addition to fortifying the first team, Sweswe is also focusing on building the club's future. He is actively developing junior teams for players aged 13-17, thereby ensuring a continuous pipeline of talent for the club.
Sheasham's Unfortunate Relegation and Hope for a Comeback
Despite their best efforts, Sheasham was relegated to a lower league along with Cranborne Bullets, Black Rhinos, and Triangle United. Sweswe took over the coaching reins three games before the mid-season break, replacing John Nyikadzino. Nyikadzino was let go after a series of non-deliverance of wins and challenges including the renovation of the team's home stadium. Despite Sweswe's attempts, the club's relegation could not be prevented. However, with a renewed squad and a clear strategic vision, Sheasham is poised to make a strong comeback into the top league.