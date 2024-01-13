She Cranes Triumph Over Welsh Feathers, Tying Series in Cardiff

In a decisive show of strength, Uganda’s She Cranes netball team dominated the court in Cardiff, trouncing the Welsh Feathers 64-40. This victory ties the three-match series, leaving the final result hanging in the balance. The third quarter bore witness to a remarkable performance by the She Cranes, with a 19-6 scoreline that firmly established their lead and paved the way for their eventual triumph.

Welsh Feathers’ Struggle

Following their victory in the opening match of the series, the Welsh Feathers’ performance took a downturn. The third quarter proved particularly disastrous, with Uganda securing a 13-goal lead that set the tone for the remainder of the match. This defeat eerily echoes last year’s encounter when the Welsh team lost to Uganda in the World Cup.

Injury and Debut

Adding to the Welsh team’s challenges was the loss of joint captain Bethan Dyke due to injury. This unfortunate event led to Nia Jones getting replaced by Caris Morgan, marking her international debut in the series. Despite the valiant efforts, the Welsh Feathers were unable to turn the tide in their favor.

Looking Ahead

Currently ranked fifth in the World Cup, Uganda’s She Cranes are now gearing up for the Nations Cup. They are set to face formidable opponents like Australia, England, and New Zealand. However, before that, the series decider against Wales awaits them at Cardiff’s House of Sport on the following Saturday. This match will determine the final victor of the ongoing series, wrapping up a thrilling encounter between two determined teams.