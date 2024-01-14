Shaun Barnes and Aliana McMaster Defend Titles at Driftwood Gun Club’s Proven David East Memorial Sporting Clays Challenge

As dawn broke on January 15, 2023, the scenic Murphy Hill Estate overlooking Ocho Rios in Jamaica buzzed with anticipation. The reason? The Driftwood Gun Club’s inaugural sporting clays shoot of the year, the Proven David East Memorial Sporting Clays Challenge, was about to begin. More than 150 shooters, including some of the country’s most accomplished marksmen and women, gathered to compete across a 17-station course. The competition was fierce, with titans of the sport like Shaun Barnes and Aliana McMaster aiming to defend their titles.

Champions Under Pressure

Shaun Barnes, a six-time national shotgun champion, faced a formidable challenge. Christian Sasso, Ian Banks, and a host of other accomplished shooters were hot on his heels, eager to dethrone the reigning champion. The ladies’ section was no less electrifying, with Aliana McMaster squaring off against experienced competitors such as Wendy McMaster and Marguerite Harris.

An Array of Talents

The competition was not just limited to the top-tier performers. The event featured a diverse array of categories, from A to E classes, Juniors, Sub-Juniors, Ladies, to Hunters or beginners. This wide spectrum of talent and experience levels ensured a thrilling and unpredictable competition, with every shot carrying the potential to upset the standings.

Charity and Commemoration

But the event was not just about the competition. The tournament’s proceeds are set to support the Driftwood Gun Club’s charitable initiatives, primarily focused on educational support in the Treasure Beach area. The Club President, Christina East, expressed her gratitude for Proven’s sponsorship for the fourth consecutive year and paid tribute to the late David East, who secured Murphy Hill Estate for the club’s annual event. The competition also marked the 20th anniversary of the Driftwood Gun Club, a momentous milestone that added a layer of significance to the day’s proceedings.