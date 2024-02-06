Sharpe, Johnson Challenge NYT's Attribution of Fade Haircut to NFL Player

In an intriguing twist on cultural appropriation discussion, prominent sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson have responded critically to a New York Times article that seemingly attributed the popularization of the fade haircut to NFL player Travis Kelce.

The Fade's Real Roots

The dispute revolves around the fade haircut, a style that has been a mainstay in Black barbershops for decades and traces back to the 1940s and 1950s. The style was initially popularized by U.S. military members before it became a common sight in African American communities. Sharpe, a former NFL player and current co-host of the 'Nightcap' Instagram show, mentioned he has been getting a fade since 1986, underlining the long-standing tradition of the haircut.

Controversy Sparks

The controversy was ignited by a New York Times article that seemed to credit Kelce with the hairstyle's recent surge in popularity. This led to accusations of cultural appropriation and a misrepresentation of the fade's true origins. Travis Kelce himself responded to the debate, acknowledging that the fade predates his existence and was not a trend started by him.

Cultural Misattribution Extends

This isn't the first instance of mainstream media misattributing cultural phenomena. The 'Swag Surfin'' dance, a long-standing presence at HBCU events, was recently credited to singer Taylor Swift. As a result of this association, rapper Mook Man from Fast Life Yungstaz, the group behind the song accompanying the dance, reported a 700% increase in streams. Despite the misattribution, Mook Man expressed positivity about the boost in attention and the potential for a future collaboration.

These instances underpin the crucial importance of understanding cultural origins and giving due credit where it's deserved, thereby avoiding unintentional cultural appropriation and the subsequent backlash that it incites.