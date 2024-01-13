en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak

In a determined quest to reverse an unfortunate skid, Marco Masotti, owner of the Sharks, a renowned rugby team, has turned to a confidant who knows a thing or two about sports team ownership. Masotti sought counsel from the owner of Major League Soccer team, Real Salt Lake, after witnessing his team’s disheartening loss to the Lions.

Unexpected Defeat for the Sharks

Despite leading the scoreboard 18-3 at half-time, the Sharks succumbed to a stinging defeat by a final score of 20-18. This loss is not an isolated event but part of a broader struggle for the Sharks, who have secured a mere two victories in their 11 games across all competitions this season.

Seeking Answers Across the Pond

The somber reality of his team’s performance prompted Masotti to visit his friend in New York, the owner of Real Salt Lake. Masotti’s agenda for the visit was to comprehend and extract the strategies employed by the soccer team to overcome a similar period of poor performance.

Challenges Faced by Sports Team Owners

This meeting signifies the complex challenges faced by sports team owners in steering their teams out of a losing streak and guiding them back to the path of success. It denotes the cross-pollination of ideas and strategies between owners of different sports franchises, transcending geographical and sport-specific boundaries. In the highly competitive world of sports, owners often have to think outside the box, drawing from experiences across different sports to find winning formulas.

0
Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
Finance Sector Awaits Quarterly Earnings Reports: Implications and Expectations
The finance arena is under the spotlight as major financial institutions prepare to reveal their quarterly earnings, potentially influencing market dynamics. Following lackluster performances from Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, investors now await results from other industry titans like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and PNC Financial. The tech industry, which has been
Finance Sector Awaits Quarterly Earnings Reports: Implications and Expectations
Cavco Industries: A Strong Investment Amid Rising House Affordability Concerns
3 mins ago
Cavco Industries: A Strong Investment Amid Rising House Affordability Concerns
Sabah Achieves Record Revenue Collection Amid Commodity Price Downturn
3 mins ago
Sabah Achieves Record Revenue Collection Amid Commodity Price Downturn
Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
2 mins ago
Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
Unravelling India's Highway Fatality Crisis: Causes and Solutions
2 mins ago
Unravelling India's Highway Fatality Crisis: Causes and Solutions
Bristol Defies UK Property Slump, Emerges as Top Housing Market
2 mins ago
Bristol Defies UK Property Slump, Emerges as Top Housing Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
4 seconds
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
16 seconds
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
37 seconds
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
48 seconds
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
50 seconds
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
55 seconds
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 min
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
2 mins
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
2 mins
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 min
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
9 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app