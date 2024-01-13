en English
Business

‘Shark Tank’ Pitch: VibeRide’s Innovative Longboard Brake System Aims to Transform Skateboarding Industry


By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
‘Shark Tank’ Pitch: VibeRide’s Innovative Longboard Brake System Aims to Transform Skateboarding Industry

In a recent appearance on the popular television show, ‘Shark Tank,’ VibeRide, a sports equipment manufacturing organization, introduced their groundbreaking longboard brake system. Designed to transform the skateboarding industry, the mechanism integrates mini disc brakes with ceramic discs, sourced directly from automobile factories, and aims to make skateboarding in hilly terrains safer and more accessible.

VibeRide: Innovating the Skateboarding Industry

Founded in 2022 by Carson MacDonald, Charlie Cannon, and Chris Goodhue, VibeRide has been on a mission to revolutionize the longboarding and skateboarding industry. Their innovative braking system addresses the longstanding challenge of stopping a longboard, especially when navigating steep descents. The simple act of pressing a lever near the back foot activates the brake, eliminating the need for traditional foot braking methods that often result in wear on the soles of the riders’ shoes.

Impressive Early Success and Future Endeavours

Following the product launch in 2023, VibeRide reported remarkable success, generating an impressive $50,000 in sales within the initial months. With products priced between $211 and $378, the company caters to a range of preferences and budgets. In addition to their flagship longboard brakes, the company’s product line includes brakeboards, brake kits, and plans to expand into the realm of electric scooters and e-boards. The company’s current net worth is estimated at $2 million.

Prospects in a Growing Market

The global skateboarding market, with an estimated value of USD 3.22 billion in 2022, presents a promising landscape for VibeRide. North America, contributing to 40% of the revenue, represents a lucrative opportunity for the company. Building on the popularity of their innovative braking system, the founders are set to expand their product line and continue to disrupt the industry. Their goal is to provide skateboarders with safer and more efficient braking methods, while also catering to various styles and preferences.

Business Sports


Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

