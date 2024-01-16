Sharjah to Ignite International Women's Sports Scene with Arab Women Sports Tournament 2024

The Emirate of Sharjah is bracing itself for a vibrant show of athleticism and spirit as it prepares to host the seventh edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) from February 2 to 12, 2024. This grand event, organized by the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, is expected to welcome 550 sportswomen from 61 teams, across 14 countries, making it a truly international spectacle.

High Patronage and Public Participation

Under the esteemed patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the AWST is more than a sports tournament. It is a platform to celebrate and uplift the capabilities of Arab women athletes, and foster international cooperation in women's sports. The opening ceremony, which promises to be a grand affair, will be held at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre and will be open to the public, thereby encouraging community participation and support.

Medicine Meets Sports in an International Conference

A pioneering event running parallel to the sporting action is the 'International Conference of Medicine and Women Sports Sciences (Excel)'. Debuting on February 7, this forum aims to enhance the performance of sportswomen through scientific research and health programs, thereby connecting the dots between medicine, science, and sports.

Strong Representation from UAE and Iraq

This year's tournament will witness strong representation from the UAE and Iraq, the two countries leading with the highest number of sports in the competition. The UAE will be participating in eight sports, and Iraq in seven. Athletics will see the most participation with 12 teams, while volleyball, basketball, and karate will also attract significant numbers. The competitions will be hosted across eight sports entities within Sharjah, making the entire Emirate a stage for these inspiring women athletes.

The AWST, with its narratives of resilience, determination, and triumph, aims to not only captivate the audience but also inspire future generations of sportswomen.