Sharath Kamal's Triumph Over Jorgic at WTT Singapore Smash Bolsters Paris Olympics Dream

Before this year's World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash event, India's 10-time national champion Sharath Kamal hadn't won a single game in the two seasons of the top-tier event. His best performance at a WTT event was reaching the Round of 16 at a Star Contender (second-tier) event back in 2021. He smashed away all doubts and concerns over his fitness and form with a superlative performance on Wednesday, coming back from a game down to beat World No. 13 Darko Jorgic 3-1 (8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9) and enter the Round of 16 of the Smash.

Race to the Olympics

There was not a lot left for the 41-year-old to prove when it came to world rankings and his focus would be more on events with the Indian team, like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and other team championships. It's different this time around though. India, against all odds, qualified for the Paris Olympics as a team after reaching the Round of 16 of the World Championships in Busan last month. That means that Sharath is close to achieving his lifelong dream of playing the team event at an Olympics. He has been India's best paddler for over two decades but over the latter part of the past decade, he has been yanked off his turf by the likes of G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, and even the young Manav Thakkar

Sharath's 25-year-old coach

Sharath is rarely seen with a coach at an international WTT event and it was quite surprising to see him with a 25-year-old coach in Singapore — Anders Lind. The Danish 12-time national champion competes at the international level while also coaching. Lind is a close friend of Sharath and the warm bond between them was clearly evident in the match against Jorgic. Lind was quite animated on the bench, passing on instructions to Sharath, who celebrated whenever their strategy seemed to bear fruition. The only time Lind was nervous was when Sharath was up 10-6 in the fourth game and lost three points to make it 10-9 before winning the match with a little bit of luck. The ball ricocheted off the edge of his racket and somehow found its way onto the table.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

The victory over Jorgic not only marks a significant milestone in Sharath Kamal's illustrious career but also rejuvenates his aspirations for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Standing between him and a place in the quarterfinal is World No. 22 Omar Assar of Egypt. The 32-year-old reigning African Games champion led his country to the quarterfinal of the World TT Championships last year and is a force to be reckoned with. This win propels Sharath closer to securing his spot in India's Olympic team, a dream that has eluded him for decades. Sharath's journey is a testament to the spirit of perseverance and demonstrates that age is merely a number when it comes to pursuing one's passion and dreams.