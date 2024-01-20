Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey Retirement: A Historic Moment for Orlando Magic

The basketball world is set for a historic moment as the Orlando Magic prepares to retire the jersey number of NBA icon, Shaquille O'Neal on February 13. This marks the first time in the team's history to bestow such honor, etching O'Neal's legacy not just on the court, but in the hearts of the Magic fraternity.

Remembering the Pillars of O'Neal's Journey

As O'Neal anticipates the upcoming ceremony, it brings forth a bittersweet sentiment. He pays homage to his late stepfather, Phillip Harrison, the man he credits for his basketball career. Harrison, an army sergeant and the coach of O'Neal's youth basketball teams, had harbored dreams of seeing his stepson surpass the heights of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

O'Neal's mother will be present at the ceremony, a moment he believes is as much hers as it is his. The absence of his stepfather and Richard DeVos, the former Magic owner who drafted him in 1992 and passed away in 2018, adds a poignant note to the celebration. The towering center holds a special reverence for DeVos, who believed in his potential and played a crucial role in his professional journey.

O'Neal's Legacy at the Magic

During his tenure with the Magic, O'Neal won the Rookie of the Year award in 1993, and propelled the team to the NBA Finals in the 1995-1996 season. His impact on the franchise was transformative, turning their fortunes around and making them a competitive force in the NBA.

A Unique Honor for O'Neal

Aside from the Magic, O'Neal's jerseys have also been retired by the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, thus making him the second player in NBA history, after Michael Jordan, to have his jersey retired by three different teams. This honor is a testament to O'Neal's remarkable career, his influence on the sport, and his enduring legacy.