Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken Spreads its Wings to IMG Academy

Shaquille O'Neal's fast-food venture, Big Chicken, has scored another slam dunk with its latest expansion, opening a new outlet at the renowned IMG Academy. This strategic move sees the brand extending its reach to one of the most influential sites in the realm of student-athletics, a boarding school responsible for supplying nearly a quarter of all college sports team rosters each year.

Big Chicken Lands at IMG Academy

Big Chicken's arrival at IMG Academy offers the student-athletes access to the brand's popular menu items, including The Original Big Chicken sandwich, Uncle Jerome's Nashville Hot sandwich, popcorn chicken, chicken tenders, and a variety of milkshakes crafted with real ice cream. The menu, underpinned by quality ingredients and unique flavors, is designed to cater to the dynamic lifestyle of the academy's young athletes.

A Growing Brand with Athletes in Mind

Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken, emphasized the brand's commitment to supporting young athletes, expressing enthusiasm about delivering their offerings to the stars of tomorrow. The brand's expansion to IMG Academy not only secures exposure within a niche market but also aligns with the company's broader mission of encouraging athletic excellence and healthy eating habits.

Big Chicken Spreads its Wings

The Big Chicken brand has seen a steady climb since its inception, boasting a growing footprint with over 300 locations in development across the United States. The fast-food chain already has a strong presence in major cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Seattle, and has made a splash in various sports arenas, airports, and even on Carnival Cruise ships. This latest move to IMG Academy is another testament to the brand's vision of becoming a nationwide sensation in the fast-food industry.