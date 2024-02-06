Shaping the NHL Season: Oilers, Penguins, Canadiens in Trade Discussions

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, the rumor mill buzzes with potential strategies and deals. Key players in these discussions involve the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Montreal Canadiens. Each team's moves could significantly shape their season's trajectory and playoff prospects.

Edmonton Oilers: Boone Jenner, Adam Henrique, or Adam Boqvist?

Speculation arose that the Oilers might be eyeing Boone Jenner from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The rumor gained traction following Connor McDavid's early selection of Jenner for his All-Star Game team, a move seen as a potential indicator of interest. While no official trade connection has been established yet, the Oilers are expected to be active in trade talks. Along with Jenner, the Oilers have shown interest in Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks and Adam Boqvist from the Blue Jackets as a depth defenseman for the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Penguins: A Reunion with Reilly Smith?

The Pittsburgh Penguins might consider trading Reilly Smith back to his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Smith, who held records for goals and points during his stint with Vegas, has shown reluctance to play for Pittsburgh. Should Vegas adopt a buyer's stance at the trade deadline, Smith could be a potential target. His return would inject excitement into the Golden Knights' fanbase and provide a boost to the team's lineup.

Montreal Canadiens: Aiming for Trevor Zegras?

The Montreal Canadiens, under General Manager Kent Hughes, could be in the market for a significant trade. Hughes has multiple first-round picks over the next two years, which could be leveraged in a trade. The rumor mill suggests the Canadiens might be eyeing Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks. However, there is debate over whether Zegras, as talented as he is, is the playoff-savvy player Montreal needs to pursue a Stanley Cup victory.

As the trade deadline looms, these potential moves could catalyze significant shifts within the NHL, impacting the teams' strategies, roster dynamics, and their prospects for the rest of the season and playoffs.