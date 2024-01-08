en English
Fitness

Shaping Fitness in Merseyside: Independent Gyms Rewrite the Rules

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Shaping Fitness in Merseyside: Independent Gyms Rewrite the Rules

The fitness landscape in Merseyside is transforming, with emerging independent training facilities rewriting the rules of the game alongside established brands. The traditional notion of gym-going is being disrupted, making way for a diverse and personalised fitness experience.

Tailoring Fitness with Innovation

Microgyms UK and GirlCode Gyms are at the forefront of this change, pioneering unique fitness ventures. Microgyms UK in Crosby is more than just a gym; it’s a private studio space offering a personalised experience, where individuals can carve out their path to fitness in an exclusive environment. GirlCode Gym in Wallasey, a women-only facility, is breaking barriers, aiming to create a safe and comfortable environment where women can embrace their fitness journey without hesitation.

Expanding Horizons

Absolute Body Solutions, a premium gym brand, is a testament to the limitless potential of this evolving industry. From its humble beginnings in a garden shed, it has now expanded to multiple locations, including a new one in the plush neighbourhood of Belgravia. Founded by Connor O’Brien, the brand is a symbol of ambition and growth in the fitness sphere.

Fulfilling Fitness Desires

Limitless Lifestyle Community, a recent addition to Liverpool’s fitness scene, is a comprehensive package. It offers unlimited personal training, round-the-clock support, nutrition plans, and wellness events. In contrast, The Gym Liverpool is all about accessibility and views, offering 24/7 access and a panoramic view of The Strand—a fitness regimen with a view.

Meanwhile, established brands like Pure Gym and JD Gyms continue to hold their ground. Pure Gym entices fitness enthusiasts with free joining fees, student discounts, and personal training, while JD Gyms adds a touch of luxury to the workout experience with saunas and upscale changing rooms.

Together, these facilities ensure that every individual in Merseyside has a plethora of options to choose from for their fitness needs, fostering a vibrant and diverse fitness landscape.

Fitness Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

