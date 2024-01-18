Shane McDermott Joins Afghanistan National Cricket Team as New Fielding Coach

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has made a noteworthy move by appointing Shane McDermott as the new fielding coach for the Afghanistan National Cricket Team. McDermott, a seasoned professional with a High-Performance Level Three Coaching Certificate, is due to commence his role on February 1, aligning with Afghanistan’s cricket tour to Sri Lanka.

Background and Coaching Prowess

McDermott brings to the table a wealth of coaching experience, having worked with cricket teams from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Western Australia, and Tasmania. His most recent tenure was as Assistant Fielding Coach for the Bangladesh National Cricket Team since 2022. Before that, he spent three years with the Sri Lankan Senior Men’s team from 2019-2021, where he also coached the Sri Lanka A team.

Past Roles and Achievements

Prior to these roles, McDermott worked with Cricket Australia’s National Cricket Centre as an Interim National Team Assistant/Fielding Coach and National A Team analyst and Fielding Coach. He has also played pivotal roles in major ICC events such as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup in 2021 and 2022, showcasing his expertise in fielding coaching.

Looking Ahead

As McDermott embarks on this new journey with the Afghanistan National Cricket Team, the expectation is that his extensive experience and proven track record will further enhance the team’s fielding skills and overall performance on the global cricketing stage. The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s decision to bring McDermott on board signals their commitment to improving the team’s overall performance and fielding prowess as they gear up for their tour to Sri Lanka.