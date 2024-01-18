en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Shane McDermott Joins Afghanistan National Cricket Team as New Fielding Coach

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Shane McDermott Joins Afghanistan National Cricket Team as New Fielding Coach

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has made a noteworthy move by appointing Shane McDermott as the new fielding coach for the Afghanistan National Cricket Team. McDermott, a seasoned professional with a High-Performance Level Three Coaching Certificate, is due to commence his role on February 1, aligning with Afghanistan’s cricket tour to Sri Lanka.

Background and Coaching Prowess

McDermott brings to the table a wealth of coaching experience, having worked with cricket teams from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Western Australia, and Tasmania. His most recent tenure was as Assistant Fielding Coach for the Bangladesh National Cricket Team since 2022. Before that, he spent three years with the Sri Lankan Senior Men’s team from 2019-2021, where he also coached the Sri Lanka A team.

Past Roles and Achievements

Prior to these roles, McDermott worked with Cricket Australia’s National Cricket Centre as an Interim National Team Assistant/Fielding Coach and National A Team analyst and Fielding Coach. He has also played pivotal roles in major ICC events such as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup in 2021 and 2022, showcasing his expertise in fielding coaching.

Looking Ahead

As McDermott embarks on this new journey with the Afghanistan National Cricket Team, the expectation is that his extensive experience and proven track record will further enhance the team’s fielding skills and overall performance on the global cricketing stage. The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s decision to bring McDermott on board signals their commitment to improving the team’s overall performance and fielding prowess as they gear up for their tour to Sri Lanka.

0
Afghanistan Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
1 hour ago
Pakistan's HEC Announces Scholarships for Female Afghan Refugees: A Step Towards Inclusive Education
In a move that underscores the global commitment to education and inclusivity, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has unveiled a unique initiative for Afghan Female refugees. The program, financed by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, offers scholarships for the academic year 2024. These scholarships, administered through the German Academic Exchange
Pakistan's HEC Announces Scholarships for Female Afghan Refugees: A Step Towards Inclusive Education
UNAMA Deputy, Indrika Ratwette, and IEA Acting Minister, H.E. Khalifa Haqqani, Discuss Afghanistan's Security and Refugee Resettlement
7 hours ago
UNAMA Deputy, Indrika Ratwette, and IEA Acting Minister, H.E. Khalifa Haqqani, Discuss Afghanistan's Security and Refugee Resettlement
Afghanistan's Education Reform: A Fusion of Modernity and Tradition
8 hours ago
Afghanistan's Education Reform: A Fusion of Modernity and Tradition
Border Clash Between Taliban and Pakistani Forces: A Tense Standoff
4 hours ago
Border Clash Between Taliban and Pakistani Forces: A Tense Standoff
Unraveling the Tapestry of American Education: A Teacher's Perspective
6 hours ago
Unraveling the Tapestry of American Education: A Teacher's Perspective
Laura Bush Highlights Afghan Women's Plight in Historic Radio Address
7 hours ago
Laura Bush Highlights Afghan Women's Plight in Historic Radio Address
Latest Headlines
World News
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
47 seconds
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
1 min
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
1 min
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
1 min
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
2 mins
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
2 mins
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
4 mins
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
From Fast Food Addiction to UK's Fittest Man: Zack George's Transformation into Gladiator Steel
4 mins
From Fast Food Addiction to UK's Fittest Man: Zack George's Transformation into Gladiator Steel
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
5 mins
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app