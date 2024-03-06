Shane Lowry Seizes Arnold Palmer Invitational Spot, Eyes Masters Momentum

Patience can be a virtue and, for Shane Lowry, a sponsor's invitation into the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill - having been forced to watch from afar in previous PGA Tour signature events this season - has finally provided the Offaly man with an opportunity to get among the greenbacks and precious FedEx Cup points. The timing is perfect, too, after a tied-fourth finish in the Cognizant Classic that provided some momentum heading into a busy time on the schedule in the run-up to next month's Masters. "[It was] nice to be back in the mix . . . some big weeks coming up so hopefully it's a sign of things to come," posted Lowry on his social media platforms after his performance in Palm Beach where Austin Eckroat secured a breakthrough tour win.

Momentum Building

Lowry's finish, though, brought some welcome upward trajectory in different rankings: he moved to 74th in the FedEx Cup standings, and from 57th to 54th in the updated official world rankings in edging his way back towards the top-50. With a purse of €18.5 million ($20 million) on offer at Bay Hill, in a field limited to 69 players, Lowry - who is also playing in next week's Players Championship at Sawgrass - has been given one of six sponsor's exemptions, having failed to get into either the Genesis Invitational or the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am earlier this year.

Challenges at Bay Hill

Certainly, Lowry will be looking to make the most of his invite especially given his past record at Bay Hill, which has been one mostly of missed cuts. Indeed, his 67th-place finish a year ago was preceded by missed cuts on four previous visits (2021, 2019, 2018, and 2015). Lowry is one of three Irish players in the field, but the only one reliant on a sponsor's exemption. Rory McIlroy won at Bay Hill in 2018 and was runner-up to Kurt Kitayama last year, while Séamus Power - who secured his eligibility for all of the signature events this season for a top-50 finish on last year's FedEx Cup standings - will be looking to improve on his performance last year, where he finished 72nd.

Looking Ahead

Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, is rumoured to be ready for a putter change - from a blade to mallet - for the tournament, in his bid to return to the winner's circle. He hasn't won on the PGA Tour since the Players last year, virtually a full 12 months ago. Scheffler was seen using a TaylorMade Spider Tour X mallet putter, the same as McIlroy, in the practice rounds at Bay Hill. Kitayama got to add a red cardigan (awarded to the winner of the API) to his wardrobe after his breakthrough success on the PGA Tour a year ago and, although he has yet to add a second title to his CV, there has been greater consistency in the American's play which has seen him make every cut since last June's Travelers Championship. His best finish so far this year was tied-eighth at the Phoenix Open.