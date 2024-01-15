Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After ‘Average’ Year

As the sun rises over the greens of La Quinta, California, Irish golfer Shane Lowry prepares himself for an ambitious journey in 2024. With a new year comes new opportunities, and for Lowry, the drive to perform well this season is stronger than ever. The American Express tournament marks the beginning of his quest. An ‘average’ performance in the previous year, marred by putting struggles, has only intensified his resolve to shine brighter this year.

Aiming High

Lowry’s eyes are set on some of golf’s most prestigious events of 2024: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Although Lowry’s 2023 season was not the best by his standards, excluding his experience at the Ryder Cup, the Irishman believes that ‘the best is yet to come.’ His optimistic attitude, coupled with an unwavering determination, sets the stage for a promising year ahead.

Routes to Prestige

There are several paths leading to the prestigious Pebble Beach and the Genesis Invitational events. Lowry can qualify through the Swing 5, or earn his spot by ranking among the top FedExCup points earners or the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Sponsor exemptions provide another potential avenue for Lowry to compete in these esteemed tournaments. Despite the challenges, Lowry’s focus remains undeterred.

PGA Tour: The Current Focus

Contrasting with his usual appearance in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Lowry’s current sights are set on the PGA Tour. This decision brings him shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow Irish golfer Seamus Power, aligning their paths on the greens of California. The big events like the majors, The Players, the Olympics, and the Irish Open are the critical motivational factors driving Lowry’s performance this year. While Lowry prepares to conquer the American greens, Rory McIlroy emerges as the favorite to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, despite a recent stumble against Tommy Fleetwood at the Dubai Invitational.