Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships

Athletes across various age brackets displayed exceptional prowess and determination at the 123.ie National Masters Indoor Championships held at the TUS International Arena in Athlone. Among the most captivating highlights of the event was Metro St Brigid’s representative, Shane Healy setting a new world record in the M55 800m category, clocking an astounding time of 2.02.46. This remarkable feat shattered the previous record by a significant margin of more than three seconds.

Healy’s Double World Record Feat

This is the second time in a short span that Healy stunned the sports world. He recently broke the M55 3000m world indoor record, which had remained unchallenged for over four decades. A former Olympian, Healy’s record-setting spree underscores his unrelenting commitment to his craft and the potential of athletes beyond their prime.

Impressive Performances Across Events

While Healy’s achievement undoubtedly stole the spotlight, there were several other athletes who left an indelible mark on the championships. Avril Dillon of Dundrum South Dublin AC emerged victorious in the W40 60m hurdles, clocking a time of 9.07. Ger Cremin representing An Riocht AC successfully defended his M45 60m hurdles title with an almost identical time of 9.08.

Gemma Thompson of City of Derry AC Spartans won the W35 200m, registering a time of 26.86. She narrowly outperformed Adina Gheorhiu and Annette Quaid of Dundrum South Dublin and Leevale AC, respectively. However, Quaid bounced back in the 400m, dominating the event with a notable time of 58.55.

More Champions Crowned

In the longer distances, Michelle Cox of Newbridge AC emerged triumphant in the W40 1500m event with a time of 4:56.58, while Kieran Kelly of Raheny Shamrock AC won the M35 1500m, clocking 4:10.88. David Kidd secured the M40 3,000m walk gold with a time of 14:24.46. Michelle During won the W35 triple jump with a leap of 10.69m. Olga Nedvede of Dooneen AC claimed victory in the women’s shot put event with a throw of 11.42m. Nonagenarian athlete Pat Naughton of Nenagh Olympic AC showcased his enduring spirit by participating in the long jump, 60m, and shot put events.