Sports

Shane Greene, Former Dodgers Pitcher, Joins Texas Rangers on Minor League Deal

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST
Shane Greene, Former Dodgers Pitcher, Joins Texas Rangers on Minor League Deal

In a recent development from the world of Major League Baseball (MLB), former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, Shane Greene, has inked a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The agreement also opens the doors for him to showcase his skills at the Major League spring training. Greene’s 10-year stint in the MLB has seen him switch between major and minor leagues, with a mere four appearances in the past two seasons. His journey with the Dodgers was a fleeting one, starting in late August 2021 and ending after a single month.

The Dodgers’ Stint and Beyond

During his brief tenure with the Dodgers, Greene participated in nine games, delivering a 4.05 ERA, securing one save, and striking out seven batters. The Dodgers re-signed him to a minor league deal the subsequent year, in which he carved his place in the 40-man roster in May 2022. Greene showcased his prowess by pitching two scoreless innings in a single game. However, he was designated for assignment later that month.

An All-Star Career

Greene’s MLB journey spans several notable teams, including the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves, Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs. His most significant career highlight came in 2019 when he was named an All-Star during his time with the Tigers. Despite recent struggles, Greene’s past successes provide a glimmer of hope for his future contributions.

A Promising Prospect for the Rangers

The Texas Rangers have taken a calculated risk with Greene, hoping that his experience and expertise can bolster their bullpen. Their strategy of adding non-roster veterans like Greene and Jonathan Holder is a bid to find cost-effective relief help for the upcoming season. Greene, with his decade-long experience in MLB, is expected to make a significant impact on the Rangers in the 2023 season.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

