Shane Dowrich Returns to Cricket with Barbados Pride

Shane Dowrich, the former international cricketer, is stepping back into the sporting arena as part of the Barbados Pride team for the forthcoming regional first-class cricket championship. This announcement, just two months after Dowrich's surprise retirement from international cricket, has stirred a wave of excitement in the cricketing community.

Stepping back onto the pitch

At 32, Dowrich is poised to join a team led by Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite, a team that also boasts several other West Indies players. Among these are Raymon Reifer, Akeem Jordan, Jomel Warrican, Shayne Moseley, and Chemar Holder. Another player to watch is batsman Zachary McCaskie, currently part of the West Indies squad in Australia but yet to make his international debut. His inclusion in the Pride lineup suggests a promising career trajectory.

A surprising retirement

Shane Dowrich's retirement from international cricket in December 2023 was an unexpected turn of events, particularly given his recall to the West Indies team for a series against England. This selection marked his return to international cricket after a three-year hiatus. However, Dowrich chose to end his international career shortly before the series began in Antigua, leaving fans and experts perplexed.

Impressive track record

Despite the abrupt end to his international career, Dowrich's performance in the previous shortened first-class season was commendable. He maintained an average of 57 after being appointed captain, and even scored an unbeaten century against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes. Another player making a return to first-class cricket is Chemar Holder. After a two-year break, the 25-year-old played in last October's Super50 Cup for Combined Campuses and Colleges, taking four wickets in four matches.

Former captain Shamarh Brooks, with 13 Test and 29 one-day appearances under his belt, is among the eight reserves for the Pride squad. The official dates and venues for the tournament, anxiously awaited by cricket fans, have yet to be announced by Cricket West Indies.